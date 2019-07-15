10 Houthis Killed in Arab Coalition Airstrikes on Saada

Arab coalition forces killed 10 Houthi militants and wounded others during air strikes in the northern Saada province on Sunday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

According to the Yemeni national military website “SeptemberNet”, the coalition attacks targeted locations and rallies of Houthi militias in Al-Adiyat Mountains around the center of the Kataf district.

During the strikes, several Houthi-owned vehicles were destroyed.





