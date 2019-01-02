Arab Countries Condemn UK's Manchester Knife Attack

UK counter-terror police probe Manchester knife attack. (AFP/File)

Several Arab countries on Wednesday expressed their condemnation of a knife attack that occurred in the British city of Manchester on Monday evening.



The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve, when an attacker stabbed a man and woman in their 50s, along with a British transport police officer in Manchester’s Victoria Train Station.

Injuries sustained by the victims were reportedly serious but not life-threatening.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on charges of attempted murder.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, reiterating its opposition to all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, saying that Egypt stood by the British government and people against all forms of violence.

It went on to urge the international community to step up efforts against terrorism and stop providing safe haven to “terrorist elements”.

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, also condemned Monday’s attack, likewise stressing its opposition to all forms of violence.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry also decried the incident, which it described as a “terrorist act”.

