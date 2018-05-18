Arab FMs to Discuss US Jerusalem Move

A Palestinian man walks past closed shops on an empty street in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Nablus on May 15, 2018, during a general strike called for by leaders in solidarity with Gaza and in protest against the US embassy's move to Jerusalem. (Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

The Arab League convened Thursday at the foreign-minister level to discuss a draft resolution on recent developments regarding Jerusalem.

A 15-recommendation plan is being discussed in response to the recent relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Israeli massacres perpetrated against unarmed Palestinian protesters.

Recommendations include cutting ties with countries that follow Washington’s lead; and demanding that the U.N .Security Council block states from setting up diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

The foreign ministers are expected to demand the creation of an international commission on inquiry to look into Monday’s massacre of demonstrators in Gaza.

Hossam Zaki, assistant Arab League secretary-general, told sources on Wednesday that the sought-for resolution would “represent the most extreme political stance that the league can take in support of the Palestinian resistance and in rejection of the U.S. [embassy] decision”.

Since mass rallies kicked off in Gaza on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian protesters have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.

Monday’s protests in Gaza had coincided with Israel’s 70th anniversary -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “Catastrophe” -- and the relocation of the U.S. embassy, which took place the same day.

