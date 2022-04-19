Arab Governments Condemn the Burning of The Quran in Sweden

ALBAWABA - Jordan has Monday condemned the act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden according to the Jordan Times.

The news which was carried by the Petra News Agency was has gone viral after scenes of the burning of the Muslim holy book which lead to counter protest all over the country.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul said that this act “is denounced and rejected and contradicts with all religious values and principles, human rights, basic freedoms and fuels feelings of hate and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added there is a “collective responsibility” to spread the culture of peace and accept others, increase awareness of joint values, enrich the values of tolerance and forgiveness and discard extremisms and religion-based incitement.

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of shunning all types of violence and resorting to peaceful ways to express opinions without abusing others’ feelings as reported in the Jordan Times.

Meanwhile the Iraq government summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires, Hakan Rooth, to protest the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book of Quran by far-right extremists in Sweden.

Iraq summons Swedish envoy over Quran burning https://t.co/sF90ktH48i pic.twitter.com/1YtCKN7my0 — NEWS 24 (@news24tv) April 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden. In a statement by its Foreign Ministry Saudi Arabia condemned the deliberate abuse of the Quran, the provocations and incitement against Muslims by some extremists in the Scandinavian country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Kingdom stresses the importance of concerted efforts to spread the values of dialogue.