Arab League Calls for World to Pressure Israel to End Palestinian Prisoners Violation

The Arab League has called on the international community and human rights groups to pile pressure on Israel to halt violations against Palestinian detainees.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Cairo-based league urged the UN Security Council, Red Cross and rights groups to “urgently intervene to halt Israeli crimes against Palestinian captives in occupation prisons”.

Last week, more than 100 Palestinian prisoners were injured when they were assaulted by security forces at the Ofer Prison.

The pan-Arab league called for “preserving the lives of Palestinian captives and putting an end to Israeli disrespect to all international norms and resolutions”.

Currently home to an estimated 1,200 Palestinian detainees, Ofer Prison is located southwest of Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s administrative capital in the West Bank.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians -- including dozens of women, scores of minors and at least six lawmakers -- are currently being held in Israeli prisons.

