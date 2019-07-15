Arab League Fails to Agree With Libyan Delegation in Cairo

A meeting held in Cairo on Sunday between a number of Libyan lawmakers and the Arab League General Secretariat failed to produce any results after the visiting delegation rejected the organization’s support for the Skhirat agreement.

Arab diplomatic sources said that the MPs said the parliament, which has been elected by the people, should be considered a legitimate institution and not a “trusteeship” council imposed by the international community, in reference to the Presidential Council in Tripoli.

A League Secretariat source “regretted what some members did upon their arrival at the headquarters,” saying it was clear that a number of deputies deliberately wanted for the meeting to fail.





“The League is doing its best to reach a peaceful and consensual solution for the Libyan crisis,” asserted the source.

The Libyan parliament delegation arrived in Cairo two days ago and met with the Egyptian National Committee on Libya, which includes representatives from most Egyptian “sovereign” sides.

The meetings are part of a series of talks hosted in Cairo to bring together different Libyan parties for the sake of achieving stability and security in the war-torn state. The committee invited around 80 Libyan lawmakers representing the country’s west, south and east.

The committee's discussions aim to unify Libyan powers, and consolidate the Libyan Parliament’s role in restructuring the country.

