Arab League Refuses to Execute Trump's Century Deal

The Arab League rejected on Saturday the Middle East peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement following the urgent meeting of foreign ministers called by the Arab League, it said it would not cooperate with the US to execute such a plan.

The statement stressed the necessity of complying the Arab peace initiative and the resolutions of the United Nations that dictates a two-state solution on the borders of 1967.

During his speech before the urgent meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that he informed Israel and the United States about his decision of cutting relations with them, including security relation, as a response to the so-called US “Peace Plan”.

A US Peace Plan in the Middle East was announced on Tuesday by Trump. The plan was rejected by Palestinians and some Arab and Muslim countries.

Abbas said he had no communications with Trump since the declaration of recognising Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as the capital of Israel in 2017.

The Palestinian President stated that he rejected Trump’s plan and did not answer his calls, saying he would never accept this plan and did not want to be associated with selling out Jerusalem.

Abbas said that he knew that Trump would propose Abu Deis as a capital for the Palestinian state, adding “we do not trust the Americans anymore”.

For his part, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abou El-Gheit said that the timing of the plan’s announcement brings to mind many questions, describing it as “disappointing,” and called for the Palestinians to end division between movements.

Abou El-Gheit stressed the importance of taking a unified Arab stance against the US move, calling for negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution, not a proposal that leads to only one state (meaning Israel) where the Palestinians live with no rights.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry stressed Egypt’s stable stance regarding the Palestinian Cause as the central issue for Arabs. Shoukry said Egypt stresses the necessity for implementing the related UN resolutions and establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Eastern Jerusalem as a capital.

He noted that establishing a full independent Palestinian state ensures achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.

