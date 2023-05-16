Arab League Summit to kick off on May 19

ALBAWABA - The Arab League Summit, which is expected to be held in Jeddah on May 19, has stolen the show, especially with the expected Syrian participation for the first time in years.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يبعث رسالة خطية لرئيس جمهورية العراق، تضمنت دعوته للمشاركة في الدورة العادية الثانية والثلاثين لاجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى القمة، التي تستضيفها المملكة في شهر مايو الجاري.https://t.co/dKtmV7IN94#واس pic.twitter.com/E33eM3lDmm — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 14, 2023

On Monday, the meetings of the Arab Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level kicked off in Jeddah in preparation for the 32nd summit. The Arab Summit 2023 is the thirty-second meeting of the Council of the Arab League.

A Syrian delegation headed by the Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Samer Khalil, participated in the meeting. This is Syria's first participation in the Arab League meetings after nearly 12 years.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يبعث رسالة خطية لرئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، تضمنت دعوته للمشاركة في الدورة العادية الثانية والثلاثين لاجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى القمة، التي تستضيفها المملكة في شهر مايو الجاري.https://t.co/dbeLOPxSqB#واس pic.twitter.com/CiykuvhynS — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 15, 2023

This year's summit coincides with Saudi Arabia's applied vision of "zeroing crises in the region" and in parallel with the Saudi-Iranian newly signed agreement aimed at placing truce in the region.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يبعث رسالة خطية لسمو رئيس دولة الإمارات تضمنت دعوته لحضور الدورة العادية الثانية والثلاثين لاجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى القمة التي تستضيفها المملكة في شهر مايو الجاري.https://t.co/mcSwCnHKDt#واس pic.twitter.com/pg8vKirUXH — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 15, 2023

This summit will witness the return of Syria to its seat in the League, for the first time since the onset of the war in Syria more than a decade ago.

The Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, had handed over, few days ago, an official invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the summit.

#Assad officials have been attending prep meetings ahead of the Arab League Summit on May 19.



In every speech, they've called on #MiddleEast governments to drop constraints on trade & surge investment into #Syria.



The #CaesarAct might have something to say about that. pic.twitter.com/ttCZIs8GT1 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) May 15, 2023

Well-informed sources suggested that the security aspect and the fight against terrorism in the region will be a priority at the summit, especially in light of the repercussions of the global crisis. The summit is also slated to discuss the positions of Arab countries regarding the Russian war on Ukraine.

In addition, the issue of rebuilding Syria and returning the Syrian refugees to their country, will also be discussed.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يبعث رسالة خطية لسمو أمير دولة الكويت تضمنت دعوته لحضور الدورة العادية الثانية والثلاثين لاجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى القمة التي تستضيفها المملكة في شهر مايو الجاري.https://t.co/ENUi6CyIa1#واس pic.twitter.com/wWODO9foiL — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 15, 2023

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan, announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the summit. His announcement was made at the closing session of the meeting of the Council of Arab League at the level of the thirty-first summit, which was held in Algeria in Nov.2022.