Arab Unions to Hold Meeting Under Slogan of ‘Jerusalem, Capital of Palestine’

The Permanent Delegation of the State of Palestine to the Arab League announced that the 50th Ordinary Meeting of Arab Specialized Unions will be held in Cairo on June 12-13 under the title of “Jerusalem, the Capital of the State of Palestine.”



In a statement on Monday, the Permanent Mission of Palestine (PAC) said that the decision to hold the meeting came as a result of work carried out by the mission with the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Economic Unity, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, in coordination with the Ministry of National Economy and the Palestinian Investment Fund.



It added that the meeting was aimed at pushing the Arab private sector to support the Palestinian Cause through three axes: empowering the Palestinian economy, supporting the city of Jerusalem through the financing by the Arab private sector of the strategic plan for sectoral development in Jerusalem 2018-2022, in addition to the presentation of investment opportunities in Palestine through a meeting between the Investment Fund and a group of selected Arab entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in Palestine.



