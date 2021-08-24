Are Israeli Soldiers Targeting Palestinians Youths For The Kill?

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2021 - 07:28 GMT
ALBAWABA – The Israeli army shot and killed 15-year-old Palestinian Imad Hashash in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank. This is part of a string of attacks highlighted in different news websites like Al Jazzera

The Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces after raiding the camp. TRT reports the youth died after a gunshot wound sustained in the head.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the youth was only 15. Hashash was killed in clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths in the camp.

The Israeli army says he was shot as he was about to through a heavy object on a soldier from the rooftop. The Israeli army described the clashes as a “gun battle”.

Meanwhile Al Jazeera reports suggest the Israeli army has killed 12 Palestinian children on the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2021 as well as 67 in the Israeli war on Gaza in May.

 

