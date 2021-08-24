Are Israeli Soldiers Targeting Palestinians Youths For The Kill?

ALBAWABA – The Israeli army shot and killed 15-year-old Palestinian Imad Hashash in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank. This is part of a string of attacks highlighted in different news websites like Al Jazzera.

Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash, 15, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says, in an incident Israel's army described as a gunbattle pic.twitter.com/yD6huo3sX6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 24, 2021

The Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces after raiding the camp. TRT reports the youth died after a gunshot wound sustained in the head.

Another Palestinian child murdered by the @IDF



May he be granted Jannah. #IsraeliDeathSquads https://t.co/y1boS9soky — Abder Rahim 🇵🇸 🍉 (@_Indo62) August 24, 2021

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the youth was only 15. Hashash was killed in clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths in the camp.

#شاهد أشقاء الشه.. يد " عماد حشاش " يوزعون الحلوى بعد سَماع خبر إستش.. هاد شقيقهم . pic.twitter.com/Ydzr7k8r1I — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 24, 2021

The Israeli army says he was shot as he was about to through a heavy object on a soldier from the rooftop. The Israeli army described the clashes as a “gun battle”.

This is the photo of Imad Hashash that Israel's public broadcaster has put out. IDF says they shot at him as he was about to throw a heavy object onto a soldier from a rooftop. pic.twitter.com/r1GG3OVBKl — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile Al Jazeera reports suggest the Israeli army has killed 12 Palestinian children on the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2021 as well as 67 in the Israeli war on Gaza in May.