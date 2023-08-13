Armed groups storm presidential palace in Aden

ALBAWABA- In a concerning turn of events, armed groups affiliated with Abu Zara’a Al-Muharrami, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council, forcibly entered the Ma'ashiq Presidential Palace in Aden. This incident unfolded today, adding to the mounting political tensions in the interim capital of Yemen.

The situation is intensified by the presence of Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, who has been residing at the presidential palace since his recent return to the interim capital on Saturday.

This move was met with previous threats from STC (Southern Transitional Council) leaders, who expressed their opposition to the Prime Minister's presence in Aden. They have called for his removal and the establishment of a new government.

This confrontation highlights the visible rift between the Pro-Saudi and UAE alliances, which has further weakened the already delicate dynamics of the internationally recognized presidential council.

The council comprises eight members, each with their own agendas and a lack of harmony among them. As Yemen's political landscape becomes increasingly divided, these events raise concerns about stability and effective governance.

