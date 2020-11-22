  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Armenia Reaffirms Commitment to Karabakh Deal With Azerbaijan

Armenia Reaffirms Commitment to Karabakh Deal With Azerbaijan

Published November 22nd, 2020 - 07:59 GMT
Armenian soldiers patrol at the check point nearby a demarcation line outside Askeran on November 21, 2020, as Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9 ending six weeks of fighting in the self-proclaimed republic. AFP
Armenian soldiers patrol at the check point nearby a demarcation line outside Askeran on November 21, 2020, as Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9 ending six weeks of fighting in the self-proclaimed republic. AFP
Highlights
Russian foreign minister says attempts to question agreement on Karabakh 'unacceptable'.

Russia's foreign minister on Saturday said Armenia has reaffirmed its commitment to the Karabakh deal which ended weeks of armed clashes with neighbor Azerbaijan earlier this month.

Speaking at a news conference following his visit to Yerevan, Sergey Lavrov said both the Armenian prime minister and president understand the agreement has no alternative and reaffirmed their intention to implement it.

"It was unanimously stressed that attempts to question this agreement, not only at home but also abroad, are unacceptable," he said.


Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces.

A Russia-brokered truce was reached on Nov. 10.

This article has been adapted from its original source.   

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...