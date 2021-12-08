Army Helicopter With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on Board Crashes in India

Indian army helicopter with senior defense official and eight others on board crashes in Coonoor southern the country, local news media ABP LIVE reported on Wednesday.

According to Indian Air Force, a helicopter with Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat Army crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The army chief was immediately taken to hospital.

Initial reports suggest that at least four people were killed in the incident while three others are suffering injuries.

Moreover, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied with his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos as well as IAF pilots were on the army helicopter.