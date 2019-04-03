Arreaza in Lebanon for Talks on Latest Developments in Venezuela

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks during a joint press conference. (Adem ALTAN / AFP)

President Michel Aoun received at Baabda Palace Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza who conveyed a message from Venezuela’s President briefing him on the current developments in Venezuela, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said discussions highlighted the Lebanese-Venezuelan relations, and the situation of the Lebanese and Venezuelans of Lebanese origin and their role in public life in Venezuela.

The Ambassador of Venezuela to Lebanon and several Venezuelan diplomats accompanied Arreaza during his meeting with Aoun.

