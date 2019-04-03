Arreaza in Lebanon for Talks on Latest Developments in Venezuela
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza speaks during a joint press conference. (Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Jorge Arreaza as an alert
Disable alert for Jorge Arreaza,
Click here to add Michel Aoun as an alert
Disable alert for Michel Aoun
President Michel Aoun received at Baabda Palace Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza who conveyed a message from Venezuela’s President briefing him on the current developments in Venezuela, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
NNA said discussions highlighted the Lebanese-Venezuelan relations, and the situation of the Lebanese and Venezuelans of Lebanese origin and their role in public life in Venezuela.
The Ambassador of Venezuela to Lebanon and several Venezuelan diplomats accompanied Arreaza during his meeting with Aoun.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12