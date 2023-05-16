  1. Home
  Arrest warrant issued for Lebanon bank Governor

Arrest warrant issued for Lebanon bank Governor

Published May 16th, 2023 - 07:13 GMT
Arrest warrant issued for Lebanon bank Governor
(Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A French court has issued an international arrest warrant against the governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, AFP reported.

The French judge in charge of investigating the funds and property of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon issued an international arrest warrant against him on Tuesday, after the latter failed to attend an interrogation session in Paris.

Salameh was supposed to appear in the interrogation session to respond to the accusations levelled at him on how he accumulated large assets in Europe.

Salameh's lawyer claimed that the reason behind his client's absence from the session was due to the fact that he was "not informed of the obligation to appear before the French judiciary."

In May 2021, a lawsuit was filed in France regarding suspicions of corruption in Lebanon, targeting Salameh, his brother, and one of his assistants.

He, however, denies the accusations, saying that he bought all his property in France before assuming the position of Lebanon's Central Bank's Governor, which he held for more than three decades.

Tags:Riad SalamehLebanonLebanon governorLebanon Central Bank

