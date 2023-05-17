Assad to lead Syrian delegation to Arab League Summit

ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar Assad confirmed heading a delegation to attend the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia.

The Arab League Summit is expected to take place on May 19 in Jeddah, Sky News Arabia reported.

This is Syria's first participation in the Arab League Summit in nearly 12 years. It was banned from participating in the summit following the start of the Syrian war.

Assad was handed over an official invitation to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi.

The invitation was handed over to Assad few days after the Arab League's council decided to allow Syria to attend upcoming meetings, under certain conditions.

Earlier, concerns about the attendance of the Syrian president's were raised by some experts. However, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad confirmed in a statement to Lebanon's Al-Jadeed TV on Wednesday.