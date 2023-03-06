Assad to meet Putin, Erdogan in tripartite meeting

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar al -Assad is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

An official in the Turkish government said that Erdogan does not mind meeting the Syrian president.

"However, the devastating earthquake that struck the country, in February, changed Erdogan's schedule", he said.

It is expected that Assad and Erdogan will meet after the elections in Turkey.

International media outlets reported that the Syrian President will also visit Russia in mid -March.

The Syrian and Russian presidents are supposed to discuss bilateral relations, the Ukrainian issue, and other important issues.

On Dec.15, the Turkish president revealed a proposal to the Russian president, regarding a tripartite meeting, bringing them together with the Syrian President.

