Assad sets condition for meeting Turkish president

Published March 16th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stipulated that Turkey withdraw its forces from northern Syria, so that he meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Thursday, Russian media quoted Syrian president as saying that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart is linked to reaching a stage in which Turkey is "clearly ready for a complete exit from Syrian territory."

Al-Assad said that Turkey should stop, what he called, "supporting terrorism".

"Aside from that, what is the value of the meeting if it does not produce final results for the war in Syria?" the Syrian president asked.

Al-Assad, in his statements, seemed to be referring to the fighting groups opposing the Syrian regime that control the regions of northern Syria. Whereas some of them receive support and training from Turkey.

He stressed that Turkey's withdrawal of its forces from northern Syria, "is the only case in which there can be a meeting between me and Erdogan."

The Syrian President's statements were published the day after his meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Russian leadership is trying to bridge views between Turkey and Syria and said to be playing an important role in that.

The relations between Russia and Turkey deteriorated and severed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011, as Turkey supported the factions opposing Assad's regime.

An official in the Turkish government said, recently, that Erdogan does not mind meeting the Syrian president.

International media outlets said that Turkey's president proposed to the Russian president, in December, a tripartite meeting that will also bring them together with Assad.

