Assad sets condition for meeting Turkish president

ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stipulated that Turkey withdraw its forces from northern Syria, so that he meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Thursday, Russian media quoted Syrian president as saying that his meeting with his Turkish counterpart is linked to reaching a stage in which Turkey is "clearly ready for a complete exit from Syrian territory."

Al-Assad said that Turkey should stop, what he called, "supporting terrorism".

Assad is ready to meet with Erdogan even today, but on one condition - with the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria. pic.twitter.com/Bp8SKkGQyx — Global Shovel (@GlobalShovel) March 16, 2023

"Aside from that, what is the value of the meeting if it does not produce final results for the war in Syria?" the Syrian president asked.

Al-Assad, in his statements, seemed to be referring to the fighting groups opposing the Syrian regime that control the regions of northern Syria. Whereas some of them receive support and training from Turkey.

President Assad: When Turkey is ready without any ambiguity to completely withdraw from Syria, stop supporting terrorism, and return the situation to what it was before the war, only then there can be a meeting between me and Erdogan. pic.twitter.com/eiPgL48y2Y — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) March 16, 2023

He stressed that Turkey's withdrawal of its forces from northern Syria, "is the only case in which there can be a meeting between me and Erdogan."

The Syrian President's statements were published the day after his meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

#UPDATE Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was hosting Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad for talks as the Kremlin seeks to mend ties between Damascus and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://t.co/tqwzZeDUPF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 15, 2023

Russian leadership is trying to bridge views between Turkey and Syria and said to be playing an important role in that.

The relations between Russia and Turkey deteriorated and severed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011, as Turkey supported the factions opposing Assad's regime.

“The Syrian leader made the comments during a visit to Moscow, and added that he wouldn’t meet Turkish President Erdogan”



Assad welcomes new Russian bases in Syria after Putin meeting https://t.co/ORAdsiQPjg via @AJEnglish — Soner Cagaptay (@SonerCagaptay) March 16, 2023

An official in the Turkish government said, recently, that Erdogan does not mind meeting the Syrian president.

International media outlets said that Turkey's president proposed to the Russian president, in December, a tripartite meeting that will also bring them together with Assad.