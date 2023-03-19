Assad visits UAE, meets with Emirati president

ALBAWABA - Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, received Syrian President Bashar Assad upon his arrival, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Asma Assad, at Abu Dhabi.

On Sunday, the Syrian president arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

Assad was greeted with an official reception ceremony upon the arrival of his convoy to al-Watan Palace, which is part of the Emirati presidential palace complex.

LATEST — Syria's Bashar Assad arrives in UAE, his 2nd visit to Gulf since devastating earthquake last month prompted Arab outreach to his internationally isolated governmenthttps://t.co/6Pk3EbHc9u — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 19, 2023

The Emirati president accompanied his Syrian counterpart to the podium of honor, in the palace, and the national anthem of Syria was played.

Honor guards lined up to salute Assad

In addition, 21 artillery rounds were fired, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute Assad, while a number of Emirati officials participated in the reception too.

وصل السيد الرئيس #بشار_الأسد ظهر اليوم إلى دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في زيارة رسمية ترافقه خلالها السيدة الأولى #أسماء_الأسد.



وكان في استقبال سيادته لدى وصوله إلى مطار الرئاسة في أبو ظبي سمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. pic.twitter.com/xdo07Hm2Fu — وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1) March 19, 2023

Emirati president welcomes his counterpart

The Emirati president welcomed Assad in a tweet he posted, noting that he had discussed with his guest ways to enhance cooperation and coordination on issues that serve stability and development in Syria and the region.

أرحب بالرئيس بشار الأسد في الإمارات، أجرينا مباحثات إيجابية وبناءة لدعم العلاقات الأخوية وتنميتها لمصلحة البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، وتعزيز التعاون والتنسيق في القضايا التي تخدم الاستقرار والتنمية في سوريا والمنطقة. pic.twitter.com/YmFywsG83X — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 19, 2023

The Syrian president is accompanied on his visit, to UAE, by a Syrian delegation of ministers, headed by the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, the Minister of Presidency Affairs, and the Minister of Information.

I welcomed President Bashar al-Assad of Syria to the UAE today, and we held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries. Our discussions also explored ways of enhancing cooperation to accelerate stability and progress in Syria and the region. pic.twitter.com/QlcIWomFDE — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 19, 2023

This is Assad's second visit to UAE

On March 18, 2022, the Syrian President visited the UAE. At that time, it was the first visit that Assad made to an Arab country in more than a decade, due to the Syrian war.