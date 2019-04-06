Assange in Grave Danger of Losing His Rights

Julian Assange (Twitter)

The UN’s special rapporteur on torture expressed concern Friday over reports that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, his home for nearly seven years.

"In my assessment, if Mr. Assange were to be expelled from the Embassy of Ecuador, he is likely to be arrested by British authorities and extradited to the United States," said Nils Melzer in a written statement.

"Such a response could expose him to a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," he said.

Melzer urged the Ecuadorian government to abstain from expelling Assange or suspending his political asylum until "the full protection of his human rights can be guaranteed".

The rapporteur said he is willing to carry out an on-site visit to Assange and is preparing a formal request to the Ecuadorian government and the UK.

He added that he will meet with both countries’ authorities in order to assess the situation and risks faced by Assange.

The UN said earlier that Joseph Cannataci, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, will receive the necessary guarantees from the Ecuadorian government and visit Assange on April 25.

"A high-level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within 'hours to days' using the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext -- and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest," WikiLeaks said on Twitter earlier Friday, referring to documents allegedly implicating Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in a corruption scandal.

Assange will face arrest if he steps out, as a Metropolitan Police arrest warrant is still in force after he absconded after his release on bail in 2010.

Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge, central London after claiming diplomatic asylum in June 2012 after being wanted by Swedish prosecutors for questioning over various alleged sexual offenses.

Sweden has since dropped the charges against him, but Assange remains in the embassy, fearing extradition to the U.S. on charges over WikiLeaks’ release of sensitive U.S. government files.

He was supposed to be extradited to Stockholm by British authorities before entering the embassy.

