Attack Kills Eight Soldiers in Mali's Bandiagara Region

At least eight Malian soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Bandiagara region, the country’s military announced on Wednesday.

The Malian army said in a statement that the soldiers patrolling between the Songoiba and Yaokanda districts in the Bandiagara region were ambushed by unidentified persons.

Mali has been battling an insurgency linked to the Al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS terror groups since 2012, when unrest erupted in the north of the West African country.

The violence, which has killed thousands of civilians and troops, has also spread to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.