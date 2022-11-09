Attack on pro-Iran convoy in Syria leaves 14 people dead

ALBAWABA - Raid on pro-Iran convoy in eastern Syria kills at least 14 people. The news is trending.

Raid on pro-Iran convoy in east Syria kills at least 14 #Lebanon https://t.co/dxyISPhK65 — Naharnet (@Naharnet) November 9, 2022

Without specifying who carried out the attack an official of the Iraqi border guard said the trucks were transporting fuel from Iran to Lebanon overland through Iraq and Syria according to AFP.

He added the convoy consisted of 22 tanker trucks, of which 10 were hit after entering Syrian territory through the Al-Qaim - Albu Kamal border crossing. Four trucks were "completely burnt", he added.