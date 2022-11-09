  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Attack on pro-Iran convoy in Syria leaves 14 people dead

Attack on pro-Iran convoy in Syria leaves 14 people dead

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 9th, 2022 - 09:06 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Raid on pro-Iran convoy in eastern Syria kills at least 14 people. The news is trending.  

Without specifying who carried out the attack an official of the Iraqi border guard said the trucks were transporting fuel from Iran to Lebanon overland through Iraq and Syria according to AFP.

He added the convoy consisted of 22 tanker trucks, of which 10 were hit after entering Syrian territory through the Al-Qaim - Albu Kamal border crossing. Four trucks were "completely burnt", he added. 

Tags:SyriaIranLebanonAlbu Kamal

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...