Audacious! Oxford University Plans to Jab Children as Part of Its Trials

The University of Oxford plans to test its vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its shot is effective in young people.

The trial seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine.

Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don’t get severely ill from the virus, “it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.’’

Virus cancels one of Europe's oldest street carnivals

The pandemic has brought to a sudden halt one of Europe's oldest surviving street carnivals.

In normal times, the small town of Binche in southern Belgium would be bursting with excitement.

It's this time of the year when craftsmen put the finishing touches to the vibrant costumes, ostrich-feather hats and wax mask of performers known as Gilles.

The whole city braces itself for the carnival festivities that have been labeled a 'Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO.

Russia records 14,185 new cases

Russia has reported 14,185 new cases , including 1,559 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 80,126.

Oxford University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 6 https://t.co/EiEIZn2D5f pic.twitter.com/DEO1u0iE2t — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2021

Australia reports two new local cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria has reported two new cases of locally transmitted infection, day two of a snap lockdown as authorities scrambled to curb the spread of the highly infectious UK variant of the disease.

The two cases, including a 3-year-old child, were the first two who were not household contacts of a cluster of infected workers at a quarantine hotel at Melbourne airport which had triggered the five-day lockdown, health authorities said. The hotel cluster has now affect ed 16 people.

While there have only been three new local cases identified following thousands of tests since the lockdown was announced on Friday, Victoria's health officials said the tough curbs - forcing the state's six million-plus people to stay home for five days - were still needed.

Auckland in lockdown after 3 virus cases

New Zealand's largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move after an urgent meeting with other top lawmakers in the Cabinet.

She said they decided to take a cautious approach until they find out more about the outbreak, including whether the infections are of the more contagious variants.

UNSC to debate challenge of global vaccine access

At the initiative of Britain, which boasts of having an effective vaccination program, the UN Security Council on Wednesday will debate the problem of global access to vaccines, raising issues likely to underscore sharp differences between council members.

The Security Council, with a mission of maintaining peace and security around the world, has no special health expertise, an ambassador noted, adding, "the Security Council can just have a contribution."

He added that no resolution on the matter is likely to come this week.

“Researchers will use 300 volunteers”



“Aged between 6 and 17”



What words would you use to describe the parents?https://t.co/7K0pozZm50 — Chris Homer (@MrHomerChris) February 13, 2021

The Security Council's only direct involvement in the pandemic came in July 2020 when, after long and difficult negotiations to resolve sharp US-Chinese tensions, it passed a resolution encouraging cease-fires in countries in conflict in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Pandemic tops agenda as UK hosts G7 leaders' meet next week

Britain has said it will use the first leaders' meeting of its G7 presidency next week to seek more global cooperation on vaccine distribution and post-pandemic recovery plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host G7 heads of state for a virtual meeting on Friday, their first gathering since April 2020 and US President Joe Biden's first major multilateral engagement since taking office last month.

They are meeting at a seaside retreat in Cornwall in southwestern England on June 11-13, after last year's gathering in the United States was shelved because of the pandemic.

Brazil governors seek own vaccine supplies as stocks run low

Brazilian state governors are pursuing their own vaccine supply plans, with some expressing concern that President Jair Bolsonaro's government won't deliver the shots required to avoid interrupting immunisation efforts.

Governors are under pressure from mayors, some of whose vaccine stocks have already been depleted, including three cities in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro. Northeastern Bahia state's capital Salvador suspended vaccination on Thursday because supplies are dwindling. Brazil's two biggest cities, Rio and Sao Paulo, are expected to be without shots in a matter of days.

The governor who has pushed hardest to shore up his state's own vaccine supply during the pandemic is Sao Paulo’s Joao Doria, a former Bolsonaro ally turned adversary.

The president repeatedly criticised Doria's deal to purchase 100 million CoronaVac shots from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and said the federal government wouldn't buy them.

Lebanon receives first vaccines

Lebanon received its first vaccines, a day before an inoculation drive kicks off in the crisis-hit Mediterranean country.

A plane landed at the Beirut airport, an AFP correspondent reported, with authorities saying it was carrying 28,500 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine flown in from Belgium.

The shipment was the first after the World Bank allocated $34 million to inoculate two million of Lebanon's six million inhabitants.

Homeschooling taking off in US as pandemic shutters schools

Faced with long school closures because of the pandemic, many US parents have taken to homeschooling to ensure their children's education continues despite the massive disruptions of the past year.

Homeschooling "exploded" when the virus caused school closures across the country in March 2020, according to the National Home School Association, based in Colorado.

The number of children being taught at home in the United States rose from between four and five million in 2019 to almost 10 million last year, the NHSA estimates.

Nearly 51 million students, from kindergarteners to 12th graders, were supposed to have gone to public schools after the summer of 2020, but most schools opted for online instruction instead.

EU to swiftly approve vaccines adapted to combat mutations

The European Union will fast track approvals of virus vaccines adapted to combat mutations, the bloc's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides says in a newspaper interview.

"We have now decided that a vaccine that has been improved by the manufacturer on the basis of the previous vaccine to combat new mutations no longer has to go through the entire approval process," she told Bavaria's Augsburger Allgemeine.

"So it will be faster to have suitable vaccines available without compromising on safety."

The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines which has seen the bloc lag behind countries such as Britain, a former member, and the United States.

Saudi Arabia extends restrictions

Saudi Arabia has extended by 20 days restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services to curb the spread.

The announcement extends a set of measures brought in ten days ago.

The restrictions, which come into effect from 10pm (1900GMT) local time on Sunday evening, could be extended again, interior ministry said.

Germany tightens borders to keep variants at bay

Germany on Sunday implemented more measures to keep coronavirus variants at bay, banning travel from Czech border regions and Austria's Tyrol after a troubling surge in contagious mutations.

A thousand police officers have been mobilised to ensure strict border controls and state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn suspended services to and from the affected areas.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Thursday that the states of Bavaria and Saxony had asked the government "to class Tyrol and border regions of the Czech Republic as virus mutation areas, and to implement border controls," and that Chancellor Angela Merkel had agreed to do so from Sunday.

Germany in late January banned most travellers from countries classed as so-called mutation areas or places hardest hit by new, more contagious coronavirus variants. These include Britain, South Africa, Brazil and Portugal.

Only a handful of exceptions are allowed to enter Germany from these countries, including returning Germans and essential workers such as doctors. Trade links will also be maintained.

The number of confirmed virus cases in the country increased by 6,114 to 2,334,561.

The reported death toll rose by 218 to 64,960, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

New Zealand reports fresh community outbreak

In a significant setback to New Zealand’s efforts to keep the virus from spreading in the community, three people from one family have tested positive with the source of the infections unknown, health officials announced Sunday.

New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins described the cases of the mother, father and daughter as new and active.

He told reporters the mother works at an airline catering company, and officials are investigating whether there is a link with returning passengers who are infected.

He said scientists are carrying out genome sequencing to see whether the cases are of the more transmissible variants, and also to see whether they match with any infected passengers.

Britain offers Covid shots to more people

Britain will begin giving Covid-19 shots to those aged 65 and over on Monday as it closes in on its target to offer vaccines to 15 million people in priority groups including the elderly and frontline healthcare workers.

The government set Monday as the deadline to deliver a first vaccine dose to everyone in its top four priority segments, including all those aged 70 and over, a goal it looks likely to reach.

According to the latest official figures, 14.56 million people have received a shot, allowing health officials to expand the programme to those aged 65 to 69, and to other clinically vulnerable people.

The National Health Service (NHS) said about 1 million people had already received invitations.

Britain, which has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from Covid-19, was the first Western country to begin mass vaccinations in December, and is ahead of other Europea n countries in rolling out the shots.

Brazil reports 44,299 new cases, 1,043 deaths

Brazil has recorded 44,299 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,043 more deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 238,532, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 173,771

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,214 new deaths in the country, bringing the total death toll to 173,771.

New research published in Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, immunologist J. Bart Classen warns #mRNA technology used in #Pfizer + #Moderna #COVID #vaccines could create “new potential mechanisms” of adverse events that may take years to come to light. https://t.co/YVacNqqcvg — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 10, 2021

First batch of Sputnik V vaccine lands in Venezuela

Venezuela has received its first shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The batch of 100,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Maiquetia International Airport, north of Caracas.

"This is going to have an impact on national life and our health system, both public and private," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

President Nicolas Maduro said last week health workers will be the first to receive the jab.

He also has repeatedly said that the country would be ready to start a massive vaccination campaign as of April.

The country of 30 million residents has taken part in the Sputnik V vaccine trials since October and signed a contract with Russia in December for 10 million doses.

The Venezuelan government has not provided financial details of the agreement.

Venezuela has reported 132,259 Covid-19 cases and 1,267 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

China fires back at Washington after it raises concerns about WHO report

The US damaged multilateral cooperation with the World Health Organization in recent years, and should not be "pointing fingers" at China and other countries that supported the WHO during the pandemic, the Chinese Embassy said.

A spokesperson for the embassy, responding to a statement from US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said China welcomed Washington's decision to reengage with the WHO, but it should hold itself to the "highest standards" instead of taking aim at other countries.

Sullivan on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the outbreak, citing "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the WHO's investigation into the origins of the virus were communicated.

WHO experts want 'more data' from China on possible early cases

WHO experts have voiced frustration at lacking access to raw data while in China probing the pandemic's origins, saying more was needed to detect possible early cases.

"We want more data. We have asked for more data," Peter Ben Embarek, who headed WHO's expert mission to Wuhan, told AFP in an interview.

"There is a mix of frustration but also a mix of realistic expectations in terms of what is feasible under which time frame," he said, adding he hoped the requested data would be made available going forward.

The four-week WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus wrapped up earlier this week with no conclusive findings.

Experts believe the disease – which has killed nearly 2.4 million people worldwide – originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

But while the virus was first discovered in Wuhan in December 2019, it remains unclear if that is when and where the outbreak actually began.

The expert team determined that there were no signs of large clusters in Wuhan or elsewhere prior to December that year, but did not rule out sporadic cases spreading before that.

This article has been adapted from its original source.