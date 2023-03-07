Austin arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit

ALBAWABA - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Iraq on Tuesday on a previously unannounced visit, which aims to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Austin tweeted that he landed in Baghdad, with a short video showing him getting off a plane.

"Wheels down in Baghdad," he tweeted. "I'm here to reaffirm the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq."

International media outlets reported that the visit aims to demonstrate Washington's commitment to maintaining its military presence in Iraq.

20 years after U.S. invasion of Iraq

The visit coincides with the approaching 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, which began on March 20, 2003.

Austin's tour of Mideast

The U.S. Secretary of Defense began a tour in the Middle East, which also includes three stops in Egypt, Israel and Jordan. Iraq was not disclosed on itinerary.

Austin's visit to the region underscores Washington's commitment to its allies in the region.