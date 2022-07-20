Australia to Use Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2022 - 06:41 GMT
A three year old receives his Covid-19 vaccination, with Moderna, at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21, 2022. The temple was one of the first sites in the state to offer vaccinations to anyone in the public. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
COVID-19 vaccine safe for children aged 6 months to 5 years, health authority says

Australian health authorities on Tuesday approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years, an official said.

In a statement, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said "vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death."

The dose for children contains a lower concentration of the active ingredient.

Clinical trials for the vaccine showed it is safe for use in children, the TGA added.

On Monday, Australia reported 39,046 new cases, bringing the total caseload to over 8.8 million, with 10,719 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

