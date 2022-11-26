Author Youval Harari says there is only one Israel

ALBAWABA - Well-known Israeli intellectual and author Youval Noah Harari may speak the stark truth about Israelis when he says they don't want a two-state solution with the Palestinians. What they want is one single state for all!

Popular Israeli author and intellectual Yuval Noah Harari told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that many Israelis want a single country with classes where Jews have all the rights and Arabs have only some to no rights, instead of a two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/YBCL4rD7n4 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 25, 2022

But hold on a second for this is what some Palestinians want, a single state where Jews, Muslims and Christians live together. However, this is not what Harari is talking about. This Israeli state would be very definitely Jewish, will give some rights to some Arabs and leave the rest of the Arabs - presumably Palestinians - with little or no rights and under occupation although he doesn't say say.

Israelis are embracing a model where the country has three classes, Yuval Noah Harari says.



"Jews, who have all the rights; some Arabs, who have some rights; and other Arabs, who have very little or no rights”https://t.co/c9MrH9AeEF — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 24, 2022

His comments and views are trending on the social media both in English and different languages. He says this Israeli state would be dominated by three classes with the top being the Jews and adds there are present people in the government who refer to the single Israeli state with people arguing this maybe in reference to the incoming Israeli administration lead by Benjamin Netanyahu and the rightwing extremists.

Yuval Noah Harari makes classic western mistake of ignoring Palestinians as active agents of history. The reason there are no two states has been the same for last century: Palestinian top priority is no Jewish state, even at price of their own state. That's what needs to change. https://t.co/yFmoAuRLtl — Dr. Einat Wilf (@EinatWilf) November 24, 2022

However, isn't Harari stating the obvious? Netanyahu or not, hasn't the idea of a two-state solution - Israeli and Palestinian existing side-by-side always been a non-starter and never really existed. Its always been Israel as a single state with an autonomous Palestinian Authority, which for all intense and purposes been controlled and manipulated by the former and which has no interest whatsoever in the peace process that has long been effectively dead thanks to Jewish politicians like Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

O famoso escritor israelense Yuval Noah Harari, autor de best-sellers como Sapiens, afirmou, em entrevista à CNN, que Israel abandonou a ‘Solução de Dois Estados’, e aderiu a ‘Solução de Três Classes’, em que judeus vivem ao topo, e palestinos sob ocupação abaixo. Apartheid. pic.twitter.com/2aaX1QWqHA — Juventude Palestina Sanaúd (@SanaudJuventude) November 25, 2022

Harari's ideas maybe getting attention because of his fame as a well-known author on the world level with few New York Times Bestsellers and the fact he is married to another man Itzik and teaches philosophy and history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Bestselling Israeli author of 'Sapiens' Yuval Noah Harari describes the reality and mindset of apartheid within Israel, as one country with three classes: “Jews, who have all the rights; some Arabs, who have some rights; and other Arabs, who have very little or no rights.” https://t.co/H29Wwecaf3 — Michael Bueckert (@mbueckert) November 24, 2022

Since his books are futuristic he says the single Israeli state that would exist - is already existing - would stretch from the Jordan River till the Mediterranean, in another word the present status quo. It would be interesting to hear how the Palestinians in the West Bank or long-besieged Gaza feel about that; More to the point it would interesting to see how the Palestinian Authority, its president Mahmood Abbas, or even Hamas regard such views.

"Yuval Noah Harari: Usaremos tecnologia avançada, biotecnologia, nanotecnologia, interfaces diretas cérebro-computador para atualizar o homo sapiens em DIFERENTES TIPOS DE SERES, seres que são DIFERENTES DE NÓS, muito mais do que somos diferentes dos neandartais " https://t.co/rhOckdABUy — Luciana Chriz (@LucianaChriz) November 25, 2022

Another maybe related point and indicator to the murky future of co-existence between Jews and Arabs lies in this video clip that went viral. Indeed it points to deep-seated Israeli racism when AFP Palestinian reported Laila Odeh was continually hackled with offensive language by Jewish extremists in front of the camera while speaking in Arabic.

WATCH: France24 correspondent Laila Odeh was heckled and verbally assaulted by Israelis in Jerusalem for speaking Arabic. pic.twitter.com/TVl25XlNvG — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 24, 2022

Harari's single state is just too simplistic.