Azerbaijan Closes Border With Iran to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Azerbaijan said it had closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, after the death toll in Iran rose to 43, the highest number outside of China.

Azerbaijan registered its first case of coronavirus on Feb. 28.

It currently has three confirmed cases.

Two Azeri citizens have been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, the government said in a statement, adding that both of them had arrived from Iran.

Azerbaijan said the decision to close its border had been taken "in light of the World Health Organisation's recommendations and the experience of other countries related to the risk of the spread of coronavirus".

