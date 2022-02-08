Bahrain Announces “Golden” Residency Visa

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior announced its “Golden Residency Visa” in the evening of Feb. 7, 2022, for all foreigners seeking residency in the country.

The ministry reported that anyone who meets the criteria for the visa will immediately receive approval after they apply online.

The move from the Bahraini government comes as it seeks to bolster the country’s economy and attract investors.

Bahrain’s state news agency reported that Bahraini Sheikh and state official Hisham bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said, “The introduction of the Golden Residency Visa is designed to attract investors, benefit our businesses, and contribute to the provision of quality opportunities for Bahrainis.”

The official added, “This program will also provide a deserved reward to those existing residents who have contributed significantly to Bahrain’s economy and society over many years.”

The criteria for the visa set by the Ministry of Interior, however, is set at a high standard and directly aimed at wealthier individuals.

To qualify for the visa you must have resided in Bahrain for five years while earning an average salary of at least 2,000 BHD ($5,305 USD) a month throughout those five years.

The Ministry of Interior also noted that anyone owning property in Bahrain worth 200,000 BHD ($530,000 USD), retirees from any country with a monthly income of 4,000 BHD ($7,523 USD) or more, or what the ministry termed as “highly talented individuals” will automatically qualify for the visa as well.

Bahrain’s state news agency reported that Sheikh Hisham said, “By retaining and attracting those with talent, experience and internationally renowned knowledge, the Government of Bahrain has adopted a dynamic approach as we emerge from the pandemic.”