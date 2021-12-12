Bahrain Detects First Omicron Variant Case

Bahrain announced on Saturday its first case of omicron variant, the new mutated version of Coronavirus, according to state news agency BNA.

The person infected with omicron was traveling from abroad, the health ministry said without mentioning which country they traveled from.

The ministry said it found no contact cases after carrying out a follow-up process.



