Bahrain Detects First Omicron Variant Case

Published December 12th, 2021 - 09:52 GMT
Omicron variant is the new mutated version of COVID-19
Omicron variant. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Bahrain announced on Saturday its first case of omicron variant, the new mutated version of Coronavirus, according to state news agency BNA. 

The person infected with omicron was traveling from abroad, the health ministry said without mentioning which country they traveled from. 

The ministry said it found no contact cases after carrying out a follow-up process.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19BahrainomicronOmicron variantSouth Africa

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

