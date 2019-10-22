Bahrain Opposition Slams Govt for Hosting Israeli Officials at Anti-Iran Meeting

Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, has slammed the Manama regime for hosting an Israeli officials at an anti-Iran event led by the US in the kingdom.

In a statement on issued on Monday, al-Wefaq said that the presence of Israeli officials at the so-called Working Group on Maritime and Aviation Security would lead to “destabilization in the region.”

The two-day event started on Monday.

The movement described as a “crime” attempts by the ruling Al Khalifah regime to normalize ties with Tel Aviv, saying those measures do not reflect the views of the general public in Bahrain.

The condemnation came after a source in Bahrain told The Times of Israel online newspaper on Sunday that a senior Israeli foreign ministry official would take part at the event.

Israel’s Channel 13 also reported on Saturday that an Israeli delegation would attend the summit.





The Manama summit's main agenda was what its sponsors described as “the Iranian threat in the Persian Gulf.”

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has also reacted to the news of an Israeli delegation participating in Manama's security meeting.

Israeli businessmen had previously attended a workshop in Manama in June on US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for “peace” between the Israeli regime and Palestinians.

Israel has recently stepped up its push to make its clandestine ties with Arab governments public and establish formal relations with them.

Israel has full diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but recent reports suggest Tel Aviv has been working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries such as Bahrain.

In July, Israeli and Bahraini foreign ministers Israel Katz and Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah met for a brief chat on Iran in Washington and the two posed for a rare photograph.

This article has been adapted from its original source.