Bahrain Repatriates 1,272 of its People Stranded in Egypt

Published June 2nd, 2020 - 06:38 GMT
Passengers arrive on foot at Benito Juarez International Airport as employees block an access to the air terminal in demand of the payment of utilities, in Mexico City on June 1, 2020. (AFP)
A total of 1,272 citizens have been repatriated from Egypt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A repatriation flight carrying 150 Bahraini nationals has taken off from Egypt, marking the country’s third and final evacuation mission from the country.

The Ambassador of Bahrain in Cairo Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowdar said a total of 1,272 citizens have been repatriated from Egypt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered international travel.

Al-Jowdar said the country will continue to support citizens who decided to stay in Egypt. He thanked local authorities for their cooperation in the operation.


