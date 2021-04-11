Bahrain Sends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth Following Death of Prince Philip

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today sent a cable of condolences to the Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, following the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of #Bahrain to the #UK offers its deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/VlHgB6Sj3c — Bahrain Embassy UK (@BahrainEmbUK) April 9, 2021

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister offered his deepest condolences to HRH Prince Charles, the British government and people.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister paid homage to the late Duke of Edinburgh, recalling his many contributions to serving the United Kingdom and its people.