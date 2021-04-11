Bahrain Sends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth Following Death of Prince Philip

  1. Home
Published April 11th, 2021 - 09:02 GMT
Bahrain Crown Prince sends condolences to UK
In this file photograph taken on May 18, 1972, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and her husband Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh speak as they attend a horse race at Longchamp Racecourse, on the outskirts of Paris during a five-day official visit to France. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Prince Philip on April 10, 2021, following his death on April 9, at the age of 99 and sent his condolences to the queen. STAFF / AFP
Crown Prince and Prime Minister offers condolences to Prince of Wales following passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today sent a cable of condolences to the Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, following the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister offered his deepest condolences to HRH Prince Charles, the British government and people.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister paid homage to the late Duke of Edinburgh, recalling his many contributions to serving the United Kingdom and its people.


