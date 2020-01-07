Bahraini Crown Prince Says Manama is Taking All Measures to End All Violence in The Region

Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed Monday the importance of taking all necessary steps to avoid violence and destruction in the region, whilst affirming the Kingdom’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism and extremism.

He praised Bahrain’s cooperation with its international allies in safeguarding regional security and stability.

The Crown Prince spoke from the Gudaibiya Palace on Monday as he received Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, the Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, and the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameer Abdulla Nass.



Al Khalifa affirmed the Kingdom’s dedicated efforts to enhance its security and preserve the nation’s prosperity and achievements across many fields, which have been accomplished through the solidarity and efforts of Bahraini people under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He underlined the importance of meeting the aspirations of Bahraini citizens, who remain at the core of the government’s development efforts. In this regard, and in line with the King’s Royal directives, the Crown Prince instructed the allocation of five thousand housing units to citizens across the entire Bahraini governorates.

He called attention to the importance of upholding the Kingdom’s values orientated around community and solidarity as well as the principles of coexistence and pluralism, which are representative of Bahraini society.

The Crown Prince listed the positive economic results achieved by the Kingdom as shown in the Bahrain Economic Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2019, stressing the importance of continuing to diversify the economy and introduce initiatives that stimulate economic growth within the framework of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

He concluded by noting the success of the National Employment Program (NEP), which has benefitted over 9,000 job seekers since its launch in February 2019.

This article has been adapted from its original source.