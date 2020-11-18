Bahraini FM Lands in Israel on First Visit After Normalization Accord

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani arrived in Israel's capital on Wednesday for his first official visit to the country since Manama established diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in September, Israeli media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post, al-Zayani arrived on the first commercial flight to the Israeli capital by Bahrain's flag carrier Gulf Air, as the two sides seek to expand cooperation following the US-brokered agreement to establish formal ties.

History being made! 🇮🇱 🇧🇭



The first commercial flight from Bahrain arrives in Tel Aviv today carrying a delegation of Bahrainis including Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani.



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/KKPKNaCynN — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) November 18, 2020

On Monday, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said a high-level delegation headed by al-Zayani would fly on Wednesday to Tel Aviv.

They are to deliberate on economic opportunities, as well as bilateral agreements and endeavors aimed at achieving common interests.

On Sept. 15, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve their cause.

This article has been adapted from its original source.