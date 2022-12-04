Bahrainis protest Israeli president's visit

ALBAWABA - Bahrainis have taken to the streets, protesting against a planned visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog is scheduled to start a state visit to Bahrain on Sunday, on the first leg of a tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates. He is invited by Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa.

The protesters chanted “death to Israel” in rallies on Friday called for by opposition groups and pro-democracy campaigners. The protests were held under the slogan: “Normalization is treason,” according to Press TV.

Protests broke out countrywide, and news on various events splashed the pages of social media.

Videos exposed the extent of opposition against the Israeli president's visit, underscoring the differing position of Bahrainis from that of their government, which like other Gulf Arab states, is seeking normal relations with Israel. Bahrainis and many other Arabs, however, are opposed to normalizing ties with Israel before it reaches a final peace deal with the Palestinians, ending the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and recognizing the Palestinians' right to self-determination and statehood.