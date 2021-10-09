  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Bahrainis Protest in Manama Against The Israeli Embassy

Bahrainis Protest in Manama Against The Israeli Embassy

Published October 9th, 2021 - 12:17 GMT
Bahrainis reject normalization with Israel
Bahrainis Protest in Manama Against The Israeli Embassy (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA – Protests in Bahrain turned violent, Friday, after security personnel used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protestors who were marching towards the Israeli Embassy headquarters in Central Manama, Bahrain according to Press TV.

The protestors who were waving the Palestinian flag, were demonstrating against the opening of the Israeli Embassy in downtown Manama.

Many shouted  as seen on video “no to normalization with Israel.”

Bahrain has been rocked by protests since the Embassy was inaugurated on 30 September by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who flew to Bahrain especially to open the latest diplomatic mission.

It was reported, and as posted on the social media, Bahrain forces crackdown on the protestors and it was reported that up to 30 demonstrators were arrested as many demand the closure of the Israeli mission.

Bahrain is one of a group of Arab countries – United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco – that have established relations with Israel in late 2020 under the former US president Donald Trump who pushed for normalization through his Deal of the Century.

Tags:BahrainIsraelManamaWorld Trade Center

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...