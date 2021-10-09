Bahrainis Protest in Manama Against The Israeli Embassy

ALBAWABA – Protests in Bahrain turned violent, Friday, after security personnel used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protestors who were marching towards the Israeli Embassy headquarters in Central Manama, Bahrain according to Press TV.

Protests happened in different areas in #Bahrain, this is from the one in Manama #Palestine https://t.co/jjlECc7n31 — Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) October 8, 2021

The protestors who were waving the Palestinian flag, were demonstrating against the opening of the Israeli Embassy in downtown Manama.

Bahraini security forces faced continuing protests over the visit of Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Manama, in the latest developments following the kingdom's normalisation of relations with Israelhttps://t.co/s4AvCjMX1y — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 6, 2021

Many shouted as seen on video “no to normalization with Israel.”

Protest in #Bahrain against opening of the Israeli embassy https://t.co/d5mL6ETr3e — Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) October 8, 2021

Bahrain has been rocked by protests since the Embassy was inaugurated on 30 September by the Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who flew to Bahrain especially to open the latest diplomatic mission.

#Bahrain-i authorities reportedly detained more than 30 people in the lead-up to Friday’s protests demanding the closure of the #Israeli embassy in #Manama. Some were held for several hours & interrogated about their ‘intent’ to participate in those protests. pic.twitter.com/LDjXQLKpKB — LuaLuaTV (@LuaLuaEnglish) October 9, 2021

It was reported, and as posted on the social media, Bahrain forces crackdown on the protestors and it was reported that up to 30 demonstrators were arrested as many demand the closure of the Israeli mission.

There have been protests in Bahrain for days after Israel FM visit to inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama. https://t.co/5KbRy7jOyf — Kristin Diwan (@kdiwaniya) October 8, 2021

Bahrain is one of a group of Arab countries – United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco – that have established relations with Israel in late 2020 under the former US president Donald Trump who pushed for normalization through his Deal of the Century.