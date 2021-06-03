Baku Hosts 13th Meet of The Azerbaijan-Turkey Military Dialogue

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicked off in the Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on Thursday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

#BREAKING#Azerbaijan-#Turkey military dialogue starts in Baku



▪️The 13th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue has started in Baku on Thursday.

▪️Bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, military-technical, defense industry forms the agenda. pic.twitter.com/hef89KKMGW — EHA News (@eha_news) June 3, 2021

The two delegations are headed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Kerim Veliyev and Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the ministry said.

The meeting is focused on bilateral cooperation in security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and other fields.

The meeting will discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defence industry, and in other spheres between Azerbaijan and Turkey.https://t.co/vxotrY1caH — Turan Gafarli (@ATuranQ) May 31, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source