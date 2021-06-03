Baku Hosts 13th Meet of The Azerbaijan-Turkey Military Dialogue

  1. Home
Published June 3rd, 2021 - 09:33 GMT
The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation in security, military, and other fields between the two countries
(shutterstock/file photo)
The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicked off in the Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on Thursday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

The two delegations are headed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Kerim Veliyev and Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the ministry said.

 

The meeting is focused on bilateral cooperation in security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and other fields.

