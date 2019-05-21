Ballistic Missiles Targeting Makkah and Jeddah Destroyed

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down two ballistic missiles that Al-Arabiya reported were heading towards Jeddah and Makkah.

The forces "monitored air targets flying over restricted areas in Jeddah and Taif province, and were dealt with accordingly," Arab coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Arabiya said the missiles were heading toward Jeddah and Makkah, according to eyewitnesses. The report said the missiles were shot down near Taif, just 50 kilometers from Makkah.

Bahrain strongly condemned the firing of the missiles, blaming Houthi militants in Yemen.

The Houthis have fired dozens of missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh.

In 2016 and 2017 the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni government said the militia had launched missiles towards Makkah.



