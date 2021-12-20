Bangladesh Sends Aid to Afghanistan

Bangladesh on Monday announced humanitarian aid for the Afghan people while expressing deep concern over the economic and humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan.

The country announced a humanitarian aid package in the form of food and medicinal assistance, the Foreign Ministry said following the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on the Afghanistan situation held in Islamabad, Pakistan.



Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led a high-level delegation at the meeting.

During the meeting, Momen expressed deep concern over the economic and humanitarian crisis looming over the Afghan population due to an acute shortage of food, shelter and social services which may worsen further as winter approaches.

He hoped that the “inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintain regional harmony.”

Momen also said that Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan’s developmental process as it “seeks to enhance regional cooperation for the attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region.”

While appreciating the OIC for calling for the extraordinary council, he urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond the OIC in support of the Afghan people.

Bangladesh also reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause for an independent and viable state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.