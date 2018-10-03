Barham Salih Becomes New President of Iraq
Newly elected Iraqi President Kurdish Barham Saleh (C) walks at the parliament in Baghdad on October 2, 2018. Karim AMMAR / AFP
Iraq's parliament elected Barham Salih as the new president of the country on Tuesday evening following a second round of voting.
Salih, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), received 219 votes from 272 parliament members winning a clear majority.
Seven candidates, including a woman, were vying for the position. They include Sardar Abdullah, Sarwa Abdul-Wahed, Abdullatif Rashid, Omar Barzanji, Barham Saleh, Fuad Hussein, and Abdulkarem Abtan al-Joubori.
Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) candidate Fuad Hussein dropped out of the race, according to a statement from his party.
