Bashir Rejects Claims of Ordering to Kill Protesters

Ousted President Omar al-Bashir denied issuing orders to kill peaceful protesters, holding his former Intelligence Chief Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, aka Gosh, responsible for the clampdown.

According to Al-Sudani newspaper, when Bashir was questioned by the Public Prosecutor's Office about the killing of demonstrators and previous statements he had made in a public speech, he said he had received “falsified” security reports.

The newspaper said it had received very accurate information about the interrogation with Bashir, who was held accountable the murder of Babiker Salama, a 27-year-old doctor whose death during a protest in January became a rallying point for the uprising against the toppled president.

It quoted Bashir as telling investigators that he had received security reports, which were later proved to include falsified information.

The public prosecutor charged Bashir and others on May 13 with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

These charges are expected to be considered by the prosecution against the man, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years.

His security services also resorted to excessive violence in the killing of peaceful protesters.





Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague over charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s, during which more than 300,000 people were killed.

His defense team, including a number of lawyers headed by former Sudanese parliament speaker Ahmed Ibrahim al-Taher, denied Tuesday’s newspaper report, describing it as “baseless.”

Mohammed al-Hassan al-Amin, a defense team member, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the charges against Bashir were linked to the illicit wealth law, emergency regulations and the foreign exchange law, regarding large amounts of cash found in his residence.

Amin stressed that the defense team will appeal the charges against Bashir for being legally baseless.

Meanwhile, Sadiq al-Mahdi, former prime minister and chief of Sudan's main opposition National Umma Party, will appear before the prosecution Wednesday to testify on charges of undermining constitutional order and overthrowing the democratic regime.



This article has been adapted from its original source.