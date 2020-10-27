Beijing Cheers on the Abraham Accords

Shortly after news broke that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be normalising ties with Israel, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a media briefing that “China is pleased to see measures that will deescalate tensions among the Middle East countries and contribute to regional peace and stability. We hope the relevant parties can take concrete actions so that the Palestinian issue can return to the equal footed dialogue and negotiations.” Stability

