  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Beijing Cheers on the Abraham Accords

Beijing Cheers on the Abraham Accords

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published October 27th, 2020 - 12:16 GMT
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrive at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, on July 20, 2018 /AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrive at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, on July 20, 2018 /AFP
Shortly after news broke that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be normalising ties with Israel, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a media briefing that “China is pleased to see measures that will deescalate tensions among the Middle East countries and contribute to regional peace and stability. We hope the relevant parties can take concrete actions so that the Palestinian issue can return to the equal footed dialogue and negotiations.”   Stability

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...