  3. Beijing warns Washington of approaching Taiwan

Published March 7th, 2023 - 08:00 GMT
Taiwan between China and US
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - China reiterated its warning to the United States, on Tuesday, against approaching the island of Taiwan, as it is a red line that cannot be crossed.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the island is a red line for his country that Washington should not cross, indicating that resolving the Taiwanese issue is of China's prerogative.

He reaffirmed that no country has the right to interfere in this issue.

The Chinese minister's remarks came amid escalating tensions between the two countries, especially with the U.S. support for the island.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raised escalations

Escalations between Washington and Beijing intensified last year with the visit of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The first visit of its kind by a senior US official in decades to the island.

The current U.S. House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, announced that he could visit the island without any approval from Beijing.

In the midst of his speech, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that his country reserves all options in order to take the necessary measures to reunify the island.

Taiwan has been divided from China since the 1949 civil war. The Chinese Communist Party has not controlled the island since then.

However, China still considers it as part of its sovereignty and territory, and it cannot give it up in any way.

