Beijing warns Washington of approaching Taiwan

ALBAWABA - China reiterated its warning to the United States, on Tuesday, against approaching the island of Taiwan, as it is a red line that cannot be crossed.

"The Taiwan question is the core interest of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and the first redline that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations," China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in his debut media briefing.https://t.co/jy2wGDY9gt — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) March 7, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the island is a red line for his country that Washington should not cross, indicating that resolving the Taiwanese issue is of China's prerogative.

He reaffirmed that no country has the right to interfere in this issue.

被问到台湾问题，外交部部长秦刚当场拿出宪法！



Asked about the Taiwan issue, Foreign Minister Qin Gang read out the Constitution on the spot: It is the sacred duty of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, to accomplish the great cause of reunifying the motherland. pic.twitter.com/9lSxAKIbRA — 田字格 (@tianzige4) March 7, 2023

The Chinese minister's remarks came amid escalating tensions between the two countries, especially with the U.S. support for the island.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raised escalations

Escalations between Washington and Beijing intensified last year with the visit of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The first visit of its kind by a senior US official in decades to the island.

FM Qin Gang’s strongest press conference remarks on the Taiwan question is a very powerful statement that should be much discussed in Asia and beyond, said @mahoneyshanghai pic.twitter.com/nK96keXjLA — China Says (@China_says) March 7, 2023

The current U.S. House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, announced that he could visit the island without any approval from Beijing.

In the midst of his speech, the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that his country reserves all options in order to take the necessary measures to reunify the island.

Taiwan has been divided from China since the 1949 civil war. The Chinese Communist Party has not controlled the island since then.

However, China still considers it as part of its sovereignty and territory, and it cannot give it up in any way.