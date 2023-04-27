Beirut explosion kills woman in Al-Jamous area

  1. Home
It appears that the materials that exploded are remnants of the materials used by the detainee in the manufacturing of bombs and explosives.
Lebanese sources indicated that the apartment in which the explosion took place is the same one in which an explosion occurred several weeks ago. The army raided the apartment and arrested a person charged with preparing explosive devices.

ALBAWABA- An explosion occurred inside a residential apartment in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday.

Sources indicate that the apartment was inhabited by a person who was arrested by the Lebanese Army Intelligence last month. 

It appears that the materials that exploded are remnants of the materials used by the detainee in the manufacturing of bombs and explosives. The explosion resulted in the death of the detainee's aunt and material damage to the house. The apartment is located in the Al-Jamous area.

Lebanese news websites said that the explosion occurred in the middle of the house while the accused's aunt was cleaning.

Lebanese sources indicated that the apartment in which the explosion took place is the same one in which an explosion occurred several weeks ago. The army raided the apartment and arrested a person charged with preparing explosive devices.

