Belarus exiled critic Tikhanovskaya sentenced to 15 years

ALBAWABA - Belarus court sentenced exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in jail.

The opposition leader was accused of spearheading massive demonstrations against the country's authoritarian leader.

She fled Belarus three years ago to Lithuania after competing in the presidential elections against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been the first and only president of Belarus since the establishment of the office in 1994.

Tikhanovskaya was sentenced on several charges including high treason and conspiracy to seize power. The politician rebuked the sentence calling the court of being "illegitimate."

Furthermore, the Belarusian court also handed an 18-year sentence to ex-culture minister Pavel Latushko, who is also in exile.