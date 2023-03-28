Belgium arrests 8 suspects for planning terror

ALBAWABA - Belgium arrests eight suspected of plotting terrorism.

Tuesday's arrest was reported by AFP, which quoted unnamed Belgian prosecutor.

Meanwhile, HLN of Belgium reported that three were arrested in the capital Brussels, while the remaining five were apprehended in Antwerp, north of Brussels. It said the information came from the federal prosecutor's office in a press release.

"The federal judicial police of Antwerp, at the request of an investigating judge of Antwerp, carried out five house searches in Merksem, Borgerhout, Deurne, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and Eupen last night," HLN reported. No details were released on the house searches.

It said five people were taken in for questioning. Police said at least two of those involved are suspected of having prepared to "commit a terrorist attack in Belgium."

The target of the attack was not disclosed, HLN quoted the federal prosecutor's office as saying.