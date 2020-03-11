Belgium Reports First Coronavirus Death With 35 Confirmed Cases

The first Belgian citizen infected with the new coronavirus died, Belgian Federal Health Minister Maggie de Block and Brussels Regional Health Minister Alain Maron announced on Wednesday.

The victim was a 90-year-old lady, according to the Belgian media sources.

The patient “died despite the quality medical service provided” by the Iris-Sud Clinic in Brussels, de Block told the press.

The ministers expressed their condolences to the family of the victim and praised “the tireless, calm and professional work” of medical experts.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Belgium banned on Tuesday events hosting more than 1,000 people.

In total, 295 coronavirus cases have been reported in Belgium so far.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases in Brussels, including officials and staffers from EU institutions and NATO.

Coronavirus, officially known also COVID-19, was first detected last December in Wuhan, China.

The global death toll from the virus is now over 4,250, with more than 118,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus has spread to six continents and more than 100 countries.

