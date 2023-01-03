Ben-Gvir derails Netanyahu's visit to the UAE

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be visiting the United Arab Emirates after all.

The visit, the first for Netanyahu since he became prime minister was expected to take place as early as next week.

But the visit of the Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al Aqsa Mosque, Tuesday, had changed all that. He is the new security minister in the Netanyahu government and was condemned by Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the latter issuing a strongly-worded statement against the visit “serious and provocative violations.”

Waqf guards told AFP that Ben-Gvir was accompanied by units of the Israeli security forces, while a drone hovered above the holy site.