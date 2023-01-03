Ben-Gvir derails Netanyahu's visit to the UAE

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published January 3rd, 2023 - 01:31 GMT
Dome of the Rock
A woman runs near the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Aqsa mosque compound in the old city of Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be visiting the United Arab Emirates after all. 

The visit, the first for Netanyahu since he became prime minister was expected to take place as early as next week.

But the visit of the Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al Aqsa Mosque, Tuesday, had changed all that. He is the new security minister in the Netanyahu government and was condemned by Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the latter issuing a strongly-worded statement against the visit  “serious and provocative violations.”

Waqf guards told AFP that Ben-Gvir was accompanied by units of the Israeli security forces, while a drone hovered above the holy site.

 


