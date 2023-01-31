Ben-Gvir vows electric chair for Palestinians

ALBAWABA - Israel's new Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gavir calls for the electric chair for any Palestinians carrying out attacks against Israelis. His views are trending widely on the social media.

#Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wants to carry out the death penalty against #Palestinians who are convicted in #Israeli military courts for carrying out attacks against #Israelis. But there is a major irony in this. #Palestine #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/654W5uShCg — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 29, 2023

"Anyone who murders, harms and slaughters civilians should be sent to the electric chair," Ben-Gvir said during a meeting of his far-right Jewish Strength Party as cited by Israeli Channel 13 and quoted by Anadolu.

Media Coverage: "Following a security cabinet meeting held late on Saturday night, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir proposed a law allowing the death penalty against Palestinians who stand up to the illegal occupation of their land" pic.twitter.com/QCJ7SLzDAu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 30, 2023

Further, he is pushing for a death penalty bill in the Knesset against the Palestinians involved in carrying attack against Israelis.