  3. Ben-Gvir vows electric chair for Palestinians

Ben-Gvir vows electric chair for Palestinians

Published January 31st, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to bystanders as he walks to the site of a reported attack in a settler neighborhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. At least seven people were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Friday January 27, 2023, with the gunman killed at the scene, police and medics said. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA -  Israel's new Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gavir calls for the electric chair for any Palestinians carrying out attacks against Israelis. His views are trending widely on the social media. 

"Anyone who murders, harms and slaughters civilians should be sent to the electric chair," Ben-Gvir said during a meeting of his far-right Jewish Strength Party as cited by Israeli Channel 13 and quoted by Anadolu.

Further, he is pushing for a death penalty bill in the Knesset against the Palestinians involved in carrying attack against Israelis. 

 

