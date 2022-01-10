Bennett: Israel Won't Agree to Any Iranian Nuclear Deal

  1. Home
Israel would not be constrained to any nuclear deal with Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2022. (Photo by Emil SALMAN / POOL / AFP)
"Israel will maintain unlimited freedom to act," Prime Minister Bennett said at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel would not be constrained by whatever agreements the world's leading powers reach with Iran in talks in Vienna.

"Iran is the head of an octopus that constantly threatens Israel via its proxies," he said. "We shifted from defense to offense consistently. Israel is not a part of the agreements and is not obligated by them. Israel will maintain unlimited freedom to act." 

Bennett told the committee that the security situation of Israel is good and getting better. 

"Israel's systems were in a tailspin," he said. "We stabilized the system and passed a budget." 

 

